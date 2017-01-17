Winners in the 2017 New Year Art Contest are, from the left: Ava Willingham, first place ($25 award); Hanna Williams, second place ($15 award); and Kaylee Dudgeon, third place ($10 award). To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://etypeservices.com/Cordell%... + continue reading
Midwestern Oklahoma Development Authority (MODA) has recently announced that the Town of Bessie has been awarded a community improvement grant for 2017. The Town of Bessie was awarded a $3,000 grant which will be used to supplement the cost share portion of a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP...
By Jim MillerDear Savvy Senior, What are the best treatments recommended to help seniors with bladder control problems? Leaking Linda Dear Linda, Incontinence is very common in older adults. According to the CDC, more than half of women and 30 percent of men ages 65 and older are affected by it....
For the last three years the Cordell First Grade classes have participated in the Great Bedtime Pajama Drive. The program is a nonprofit organization designed to provide new books and new pajamas to children in need, many of whom are waiting, and hoping, to be adopted. The Cordell First Grade...
Rylie Martin, center, was crowned the 2017 Cordell High School Wrestling Homecoming Queen at a ceremony held before the Blue Devil wrestling matches on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Her escort was J.J. Corley. Members of the royal court were, from the left: Brooke Fletcher, escorted by Jacolby...
Cordell Junior High Tri-County Tournament Action
