Heston Brown and Haley Finley were named the Cordell Civic Club Students of the Month for January.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Heston Brown, left, and Haley Finley were named the Cordell Civic Club Students of the Month for January. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://etypeservices.com/Cordell%20BeaconID392/ + continue reading

Cordell band student Justin Hamlett recently performed at the Oklahoma Music Educators All State Honor Festival concerts in Tulsa.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Cordell band student Justin Hamlett recently performed at the Oklahoma Music Educators All State Honor Festival concerts in Tulsa. Hamlett, who plays the trumpet, performed under the direction of Dr. Beth Peterson, pictured above, Director of Bands at the University of Illinois. He is the first... + continue reading

Cordell Elementary Held Annual Jump Rope For Heart

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Cordell Elementary School held their annual Jump Rope for Heart on October 27, 2016, raising $1,773.05 for the American Heart Association. The Jump was held in the Cordell Elementary PE Facility with all fourth, fifth, and sixth grade girls participating. To view more please log in or... + continue reading

Dr. Ken Jones Will Be Chamber Banquet Speaker

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Cordell’s Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual banquet on Monday, January 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Washita County Activity Center. In addition to the presentation of a number of awards, the speaker for the evening will be 1969 Cordell High School graduate Dr. L. Ken Jones. To view... + continue reading

CHS Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils Tri-County Tournament Action

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
CHS Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils Tri-County Tournament Action To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://etypeservices.com/Cordell%20BeaconID392/ + continue reading

Washita County Commissioners Sign $337,512.46 Estimate Of Needs For Highway Cash Fund

01/24/2017
Members of the Washita County Commissioners recently signed the cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for the Highway Cash Fund in the ammount of $337,512.46. They also approved the CED Auction Policy for the sale of county equipment, and the agreement between Custer... + continue reading

Fire Destroys Home Of Larry Dobbs

01/24/2017
About 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, a fire at the home of Larry Dobbs, south of Cordell, was reported to the Cordell Fire Department. According to Assistant Fire Chief Devin Humphrey, by the time they arrived the home was fully engulfed. To view more please log in or subscribe to the... + continue reading

Lady Blue Devils Win One Of Three At Tri-County Tournament

24/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

Cordell Junior High Tri-County Tournament Action

17/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

Cordell Blue Devils Add Two Big Wins

17/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

Savvy Senior

01/24/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Jim MillerDear Savvy Senior,What are the steps seniors need to take if they suspect Medicare fraud?Suspicious Sandy Dear Sandy,Medicare fraud costs taxpayers more than $60 billion every year... + continue reading

House Report

24/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

Savvy Senior

17/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

A Word From The Superintendent

17/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

