Four Announce Candidacy For Marshal, Council Positions

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
As the filing date nears for positions on the Cordell City Council and the City Marshal office, four individuals have announced their intention to be candidates. Announcing for the position of Cordell City Marshal, who by City Ordinance also serves as the Cordell Police Chief, are Chief Brandon... + continue reading

Tony Willis Retires As Burns Flat Police Chief

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
An era ended yesterday, January 31, 2017, when Burns Flat Police Chief Tony Willis ended his shift. It was his last day on the Burns Flat Police force, a department he joined on September 10, 1976. After over 40 years on the force, more than 20 of them as the chief, Willis retired at the end of his... + continue reading

Fifth Grade Math Students Win Devon Thunder Explorer Awards

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Cordell’s fifth grade math students have been participating in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program sponsored by Devon Energy and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The program, called Devon Thunder Explorers, challenges participating classrooms to complete monthly activities with a... + continue reading

Cordell Lady Blue Devils Defeat BF-DC, Fall To Mangum And Sayre

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted by Edgar
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
“We had just played Mangum in the Tri-County and we knew we could make a game of it,” said Cordell Head Basketball Coach Jana Rogers. “We started out playing great defense, blocking out, and stuck with the game plan.” It wasn’t a red hot start offensively for either team, but the Lady Blue Devils... + continue reading

Cordell Blue Devils Go Three For Three

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted by Edgar
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
With their record stretching to 13 and 5 with three wins last week, the Cordell Blue Devil basketball team is preparing for a week with two Conference games. “That’s a pretty good record and, if you look back at those games where we just came up a point or two short, it could have been even better... + continue reading

Latest News

Bessie Receives $65,000 Grant

01/31/2017
South Western Oklahoma Development Authority (SWODA) recently announced the Town of Bessie has been awarded a Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant for 2017 in the amount of $65,000. The grant will be used to begin the second phase of a multiple year plan to replace and construct sidewalks along... + continue reading

A Word From The Superintendent

01/31/2017
By Brad OvertonThis is a very busy time of year within our school system. As usual, basketball dominates the student activities. In my article this week, I would like to highlight how the teams have been doing. Wrestling is also in full swing this time of year. This past weekend the high... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News

Four Announce Candidacy For Marshal, Council Positions

01/31/2017 - 0 comment(s)
As the filing date nears for positions on the Cordell City Council and the City Marshal office, four individuals have announced their intention to be candidates. Announcing for the position of Cordell City Marshal, who by City Ordinance also serves as the Cordell Police Chief, are Chief Brandon... + continue reading

Tony Willis Retires As Burns Flat Police Chief

01/31/2017 - 0 comment(s)
An era ended yesterday, January 31, 2017, when Burns Flat Police Chief Tony Willis ended his shift. It was his last day on the Burns Flat Police force, a department he joined on September 10, 1976. After over 40 years on the force, more than 20 of them as the chief, Willis retired at the end of his... + continue reading

Fifth Grade Math Students Win Devon Thunder Explorer Awards

01/31/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Cordell’s fifth grade math students have been participating in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program sponsored by Devon Energy and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The program, called Devon Thunder Explorers, challenges participating classrooms to complete monthly activities with a... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

February

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 

Sports

Cordell Lady Blue Devils Defeat BF-DC, Fall To Mangum And Sayre

01/31/2017 - 0 comment(s)
“We had just played Mangum in the Tri-County and we knew we could make a game of it,” said Cordell Head Basketball Coach Jana Rogers. “We started out playing great defense, blocking out, and stuck... + continue reading

Cordell Blue Devils Go Three For Three

31/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

CHS Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils Tri-County Tournament Action

24/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

Lady Blue Devils Win One Of Three At Tri-County Tournament

24/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Columns / Opinions

A Word From The Superintendent

01/31/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Brad OvertonThis is a very busy time of year within our school system. As usual, basketball dominates the student activities. In my article this week, I would like to highlight how the teams... + continue reading

Savvy Senior

24/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

House Report

24/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

Savvy Senior

17/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Latest News

Four Announce Candidacy For Marshal, Council Positions

01/31/2017 - 0 comment(s)
As the filing date nears for positions on the Cordell City Council and the City Marshal office, four individuals have announced their intention to be candidates. Announcing for the position of... + continue reading

Bessie Receives $65,000 Grant

31/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

Tony Willis Retires As Burns Flat Police Chief

31/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

Fifth Grade Math Students Win Devon Thunder Explorer Awards

31/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

 
 