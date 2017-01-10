The Cordell High School Basketball Homecoming candidates and their escorts are, from the left: Sophomore Megan Brown, escorted by Paxton Switzer; Senior Judy Humphrey, escorted by Heston Brown; and Junior Olivia Reimer, escorted by Rhett Putman. The coronation will be held at 5:45 p.m. on Friday,... + continue reading
The Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma has again partnered with the South Western Oklahoma Development Authority (SWODA) Area Agency on Aging (AAA), along with other Area Agencies on Aging across the state, to assist with funding direct services for people 55 years of age and older. There will be an... + continue reading
By Slim Randles “Tell you kids what,” he said, sitting down and cutting off their escape route, “there’s more to lifetimin’ than jest gettin’ married, makin’ a buncha money and bein’ a success. Yessir.” The kids had made the mistake of leaving the ice cream parlor by the side door instead of... + continue reading
The Cordell High School Wrestling Homecoming candidates and their escorts are, from the left: Sophomore Rylie Martin, escorted by J.J. Corley; Senior Brooke Fletcher, escorted by Jacolby Mitchell; and Junior Madison Johnson, escorted by Britton Beasley. The coronation was held on Tuesday, January... + continue reading
Cordell Elementary Second Nine Weeks Nancy Koehn Memorial Lions Club Citizenship awards were presented To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://etypeservices.com/Cordell%20BeaconID392/ + continue reading
The Cordell Lady Blue Devils defeated Arapaho-Butler on Monday, January 9, 2017, for the Consolation Championship of the Arapaho Basketball Tournament. Full details will be in the January 18 edition... + continue reading
