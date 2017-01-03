Reserve Police Officer Jeffrey Radford has been named the Employee of the Month for January 2017. Radford has been a Cordell reserve officer for nearly four years. Trampoline parks and shopping with his two children, Cia and Eris, keep Jeffrey on his toes. His hobbies include... + continue reading
At their final meeting of 2016, the Washita County Commissioners voted to dispose of the following equipment: •D345-0012 – Yale Electric Forklift with Batter Charger (D463-0001), Model No. ERC040GHN48TQ, S/N A908N04638D, Acquired 10/25/2001 from Medley... + continue reading
By: Brad Overton 2017 is here! Ready or not, a new year is upon us. It seems that many people are excited for the beginning of a new year, but I think it is more about being done with the previous year. For me, 2016 was a great year within Cordell... + continue reading
By Vicki Salley Lincoln County Sheriff Pat Garrett killed Billy the Kid, in New Mexico, on July 14, 1881. Billy was responsible for killing a multitude of people, including at least four lawmen. He was also well known as the leader of a gang of cattle ... + continue reading
With all but one City Council seat to be decided, the April 4, 2017, City election is set to draw a crowded ballot. Also on the ballot will be the offices of Marshal, City Treasurer, and City Clerk. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.... + continue reading
Cordell Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://etypeservices.com/Cordell%20BeaconID392/ + continue reading
