The Cordell High School Basketball

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
News
The Cordell High School Basketball Homecoming candidates and their escorts are, from the left: Sophomore Megan Brown, escorted by Paxton Switzer; Senior Judy Humphrey, escorted by Heston Brown; and Junior Olivia Reimer, escorted by Rhett Putman. The coronation will be held at 5:45 p.m. on Friday,

The Cordell High School Wrestling

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
News
The Cordell High School Wrestling Homecoming candidates and their escorts are, from the left: Sophomore Rylie Martin, escorted by J.J. Corley; Senior Brooke Fletcher, escorted by Jacolby Mitchell; and Junior Madison Johnson, escorted by Britton Beasley. The coronation was held on Tuesday, January

Cordell Elementary Second Nine Weeks

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
News
Cordell Elementary Second Nine Weeks Nancy Koehn Memorial Lions Club Citizenship awards were presented

The Cordell Lady Blue Devils defeated

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Sports
The Cordell Lady Blue Devils defeated Arapaho-Butler on Monday, January 9, 2017, for the Consolation Championship of the Arapaho Basketball Tournament. Full details will be in the January 18 edition of The Cordell Beacon.

The Cordell Blue Devils defeated

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Sports
The Cordell Blue Devils defeated Chattanooga on Monday, January 9, 2017, to take Third Place in the Arapaho Basketball Tournament. Full details will be in the January 18 edition of The Cordell Beacon.

Latest News

Masons Provide Funding To SWODA Aging Agency

01/10/2017
The Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma has again partnered with the South Western Oklahoma Development Authority (SWODA) Area Agency on Aging (AAA), along with other Area Agencies on Aging across the state, to assist with funding direct services for people 55 years of age and older. There will be an

Home Country

01/10/2017
By Slim Randles "Tell you kids what," he said, sitting down and cutting off their escape route, "there's more to lifetimin' than jest gettin' married, makin' a buncha money and bein' a success. Yessir." The kids had made the mistake of leaving the ice cream parlor by the side door instead of

Sports

Cordell Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils

20/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

CBA Football Players Recognized With All District Honors

20/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

Columns / Opinions

A Word From The Superintendent

03/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

ONE FOR THE OKLAHOMA HISTORY BOOK

03/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

Washita County Museum News

27/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

Masons Provide Funding To SWODA Aging Agency

01/10/2017 - 0 comment(s)
The Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma has again partnered with the South Western Oklahoma Development Authority (SWODA) Area Agency on Aging (AAA), along with other Area Agencies on Aging across the

