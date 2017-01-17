Winners in the 2017

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Winners in the 2017 New Year Art Contest are, from the left: Ava Willingham, first place ($25 award); Hanna Williams, second place ($15 award); and Kaylee Dudgeon, third place ($10 award).

First Grade classes

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
For the last three years the Cordell First Grade classes have participated in the Great Bedtime Pajama Drive. The program is a nonprofit organization designed to provide new books and new pajamas to children in need, many of whom are waiting, and hoping, to be adopted.

Cordell High School

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Rylie Martin, center, was crowned the 2017 Cordell High School Wrestling Homecoming Queen at a ceremony held before the Blue Devil wrestling matches on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Her escort was J.J. Corley. Members of the royal court were, from the left: Brooke Fletcher, escorted by Jacolby

Cordell Junior High Tri-County Tournament Action

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Cordell Junior High Tri-County Tournament Action

Cordell Blue Devils Add Two Big Wins

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The CHS Blue Devils "iced" two big wins last week, downing Chattanooga 47 to 45 and running away from Carnegie 57 to 45. "This was another in a line of close games we have had this season," said Cordell Head Coach Brandon Gallagher. "I am very proud of the guys for battling when it was hard to get

Town Of Bessie Awarded Grant

01/17/2017
Midwestern Oklahoma Development Authority (MODA) has recently announced that the Town of Bessie has been awarded a community improvement grant for 2017. The Town of Bessie was awarded a $3,000 grant which will be used to supplement the cost share portion of a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP

Savvy Senior

01/17/2017
By Jim MillerDear Savvy Senior, What are the best treatments recommended to help seniors with bladder control problems? Leaking Linda Dear Linda, Incontinence is very common in older adults. According to the CDC, more than half of women and 30 percent of men ages 65 and older are affected by it.

Cordell Blue Devils Add Two Big Wins

17/01/17

The Cordell Lady Blue Devils defeated

10/01/17

The Cordell Blue Devils defeated

10/01/17

Savvy Senior

01/17/2017
By Jim MillerDear Savvy Senior, What are the best treatments recommended to help seniors with bladder control problems? Leaking Linda Dear Linda, Incontinence is very common in older adults.

A Word From The Superintendent

17/01/17

Home Country

10/01/17

A Word From The Superintendent

03/01/17

