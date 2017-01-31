As the filing date nears for positions on the Cordell City Council and the City Marshal office, four individuals have announced their intention to be candidates. Announcing for the position of Cordell City Marshal, who by City Ordinance also serves as the Cordell Police Chief, are Chief Brandon... + continue reading
Latest News
South Western Oklahoma Development Authority (SWODA) recently announced the Town of Bessie has been awarded a Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant for 2017 in the amount of $65,000. The grant will be used to begin the second phase of a multiple year plan to replace and construct sidewalks along... + continue reading
By Brad OvertonThis is a very busy time of year within our school system. As usual, basketball dominates the student activities. In my article this week, I would like to highlight how the teams have been doing. Wrestling is also in full swing this time of year. This past weekend the high... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
As the filing date nears for positions on the Cordell City Council and the City Marshal office, four individuals have announced their intention to be candidates. Announcing for the position of Cordell City Marshal, who by City Ordinance also serves as the Cordell Police Chief, are Chief Brandon... + continue reading
An era ended yesterday, January 31, 2017, when Burns Flat Police Chief Tony Willis ended his shift. It was his last day on the Burns Flat Police force, a department he joined on September 10, 1976. After over 40 years on the force, more than 20 of them as the chief, Willis retired at the end of his... + continue reading
Cordell’s fifth grade math students have been participating in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program sponsored by Devon Energy and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The program, called Devon Thunder Explorers, challenges participating classrooms to complete monthly activities with a... + continue reading
Obituaries
01/31/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
01/31/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
01/31/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
Sports
“We had just played Mangum in the Tri-County and we knew we could make a game of it,” said Cordell Head Basketball Coach Jana Rogers. “We started out playing great defense, blocking out, and stuck... + continue reading
Columns / Opinions
By Brad OvertonThis is a very busy time of year within our school system. As usual, basketball dominates the student activities. In my article this week, I would like to highlight how the teams... + continue reading
Latest News
As the filing date nears for positions on the Cordell City Council and the City Marshal office, four individuals have announced their intention to be candidates. Announcing for the position of... + continue reading