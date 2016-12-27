Cordell Police Report Vehicle Break Ins

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Posted by Edgar
News
Within the last few days, several reports have been turned in to the Cordell Police Department of thefts, mostly occurring in the north, south and east parts of town.According to Cordell Police Chief Brandon Rogers, the thief, or thieves, have mostly targeted vehicles.In the most recent incident,...

Commercial Space Technology Slow To Develop For Clinton-Sherman

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Posted by Edgar
News
By Vicki Salley By the power of eminent domain, in 1942, the United States of America obtained around 5,000 acres of land, in Burns Flat, Oklahoma, to build a navel airfield.Located 17 miles southwest of Clinton the base served as a Strategic Air Command (SAC) base, during World War II.The...

Aleta Jorgensen

Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Posted by Edgar
News
Aleta Jorgensen of the Western Oklahoma Board of Realtors, recently made a $250 donation to the Cordell Academic Foundation. Accepting the check from Jorgensen is Cordell School Superintendent Brad Overton, along with other members of the foundation.

Germans Settle In Western Oklahoma During Land Run

Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Posted by Edgar
News
By Vicki SalleyThe word "Korn" is a German word translated in English as "grain". German speaking Russian Mennonites were the first people to settle in Corn, or Korn as it was spelled at the time.. Rumor has it, the town received its name because the first post office was located in or near a corn...

Cordell Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils

Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Posted by Edgar
Sports
Cordell Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils

Latest News

4-H Collecting Donations For Ronald McDonald House

12/27/2016
Washita County 4-H members are beginning to raise money for the 2017 Oklahoma 4-H Kids Helping Kids campaign.While the campaign is a fundraiser for local 4-H clubs across the state, it is also a community service project for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Oklahoma City, a non-profit that...

Washita County Museum News

12/27/2016
By Lonnie YearwoodLists of Washita County's first appointed and elected officials were provided in a 1914 Cordell Beacon article and in the 1937 History of Custer and Washita Counties (1887-1937).Both publications admitted their lists were incomplete. The Beacon covered elections up through 1912...

Sports

12/20/2016
CBA Football Players Recognized With All District Honors

20/12/16

CHS Blue Devil Wrestling

13/12/16

Cordell Blue Devils Are Burns Flat-Dill City Tournament Champions

13/12/16

Sports
Columns / Opinions

Washita County Museum News

12/27/2016
By Lonnie YearwoodLists of Washita County's first appointed and elected officials were provided in a 1914 Cordell Beacon article and in the 1937 History of Custer and Washita Counties (1887-1937)....

Pet Corner

20/12/16

Savvy Senior

20/12/16

Savvy Senior

13/12/16

+ View all
12/27/2016
Commercial Space Technology Slow To Develop For Clinton-Sherman

27/12/16

4-H Collecting Donations For Ronald McDonald House

27/12/16

Tenth Circuit Court Affirms Rojem Death Penalty

20/12/16

+ View all
