Reserve Police Officer Jeffrey Radford

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Reserve Police Officer Jeffrey Radford has been named the Employee of the Month for January 2017. Radford has been a Cordell reserve officer for nearly four years. Trampoline parks and shopping with his two children, Cia and Eris, keep Jeffrey on his toes. His hobbies include... + continue reading

Casey Gang Would Hide Out At Hughes Ranch In Washita County

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
By Vicki Salley Lincoln County Sheriff Pat Garrett killed Billy the Kid, in New Mexico, on July 14, 1881. Billy was responsible for killing a multitude of people, including at least four lawmen. He was also well known as the leader of a gang of cattle ... + continue reading

City Elections Will Be April 4

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
With all but one City Council seat to be decided, the April 4, 2017, City election is set to draw a crowded ballot. Also on the ballot will be the offices of Marshal, City Treasurer, and City Clerk. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.... + continue reading

Cordell Police Report Vehicle Break Ins

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Within the last few days, several reports have been turned in to the Cordell Police Department of thefts, mostly occurring in the north, south and east parts of town.According to Cordell Police Chief Brandon Rogers, the thief, or thieves, have mostly targeted vehicles.In the most recent incident,... + continue reading

Commercial Space Technology Slow To Develop For Clinton-Sherman

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
By Vicki Salley By the power of eminent domain, in 1942, the United States of America obtained around 5,000 acres of land, in Burns Flat, Oklahoma, to build a navel airfield.Located 17 miles southwest of Clinton the base served as a Strategic Air Command (SAC) base, during World War II.The... + continue reading

Washita County Commissioners Dispose Of Equipment

01/03/2017
At their final meeting of 2016, the Washita County Commissioners voted to dispose of the following equipment: •D345-0012 – Yale Electric Forklift with Batter Charger (D463-0001), Model No. ERC040GHN48TQ, S/N A908N04638D, Acquired 10/25/2001 from Medley... + continue reading

A Word From The Superintendent

01/03/2017
By: Brad Overton 2017 is here! Ready or not, a new year is upon us. It seems that many people are excited for the beginning of a new year, but I think it is more about being done with the previous year. For me, 2016 was a great year within Cordell... + continue reading

Cordell Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils

Cordell Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils  To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://etypeservices.com/Cordell%20BeaconID392/ + continue reading

CBA Football Players Recognized With All District Honors

CHS Blue Devil Wrestling

Cordell Blue Devils Are Burns Flat-Dill City Tournament Champions

A Word From The Superintendent

By: Brad Overton 2017 is here! Ready or not, a new year is upon us. It seems that many people are excited for the beginning of a new year, but I think it is more about... + continue reading

ONE FOR THE OKLAHOMA HISTORY BOOK

Washita County Museum News

Pet Corner

Washita County Commissioners Dispose Of Equipment

At their final meeting of 2016, the Washita County Commissioners voted to dispose of the following equipment: •D345-0012 – Yale Electric Forklift with Batter Charger (... + continue reading

Reserve Police Officer Jeffrey Radford

Casey Gang Would Hide Out At Hughes Ranch In Washita County

City Elections Will Be April 4

