Within the last few days, several reports have been turned in to the Cordell Police Department of thefts, mostly occurring in the north, south and east parts of town.According to Cordell Police Chief Brandon Rogers, the thief, or thieves, have mostly targeted vehicles.In the most recent incident,... + continue reading
Washita County 4-H members are beginning to raise money for the 2017 Oklahoma 4-H Kids Helping Kids campaign.While the campaign is a fundraiser for local 4-H clubs across the state, it is also a community service project for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Oklahoma City, a non-profit that... + continue reading
By Lonnie YearwoodLists of Washita County's first appointed and elected officials were provided in a 1914 Cordell Beacon article and in the 1937 History of Custer and Washita Counties (1887-1937).Both publications admitted their lists were incomplete. The Beacon covered elections up through 1912... + continue reading
By Vicki Salley By the power of eminent domain, in 1942, the United States of America obtained around 5,000 acres of land, in Burns Flat, Oklahoma, to build a navel airfield.Located 17 miles southwest of Clinton the base served as a Strategic Air Command (SAC) base, during World War II.The... + continue reading
Aleta Jorgensen of the Western Oklahoma Board of Realtors, recently made a $250 donation to the Cordell Academic Foundation. Accepting the check from Jorgensen is Cordell School Superintendent Brad Overton, along with other members of the foundation. To view more please log in or... + continue reading
Cordell Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils
